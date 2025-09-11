Cafes and coffee houses have been part of life in the UK for hundreds of years, providing patrons with that vital boost.

These nostalgic photos take us back to the 60s and 70s, showing some of the most popular spots at which to grab a cuppa and a bite to eat back then.

From busy workers making a pit stop on their morning commute, to customers seeking a more leisurely drink, perhaps while perusing the papers or meeting a friend, they catered for everyone.

The cafes pictured include one in an old cinema, another within Sheffield’s lost Victoria railway station, and a third at the city’s Playhouse theatre.

Most of these cafes have long since closed, but some are still going strong all these years later.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Do these images bring back any memories">memories for you? Is your favourite old cafe pictured in this retro photo gallery?

