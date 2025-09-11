Sheffield retro: 26 nostalgic photos taking you back to popular cafes and coffee houses of the 60s and 70s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 11th Sep 2025, 10:56 BST

Where would the world be without its daily caffeine injection, giving weary workers the shot in the arm they need?

Cafes and coffee houses have been part of life in the UK for hundreds of years, providing patrons with that vital boost.

These nostalgic photos take us back to the 60s and 70s, showing some of the most popular spots at which to grab a cuppa and a bite to eat back then.

From busy workers making a pit stop on their morning commute, to customers seeking a more leisurely drink, perhaps while perusing the papers or meeting a friend, they catered for everyone.

The cafes pictured include one in an old cinema, another within Sheffield’s lost Victoria railway station, and a third at the city’s Playhouse theatre.

Most of these cafes have long since closed, but some are still going strong all these years later.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Do these images bring back any memories">memories for you? Is your favourite old cafe pictured in this retro photo gallery?

Copper Kettle Cafe, Sheaf Street, Sheffield city centre, in April 1968

1. Copper Kettle

Copper Kettle Cafe, Sheaf Street, Sheffield city centre, in April 1968 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Haymarket, Sheffield city centre, in July 1961, with Arthur Davy's Mikado Cafe on the right

2. Mikado Cafe

Haymarket, Sheffield city centre, in July 1961, with Arthur Davy's Mikado Cafe on the right | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Strand Cafe on Hereford Street, looking towards The Moor, in March 1965

3. Strand Cafe

Strand Cafe on Hereford Street, looking towards The Moor, in March 1965 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Dainties cafe, right, on King Street, Sheffield city centre, in August 1964

4. Dainties

Dainties cafe, right, on King Street, Sheffield city centre, in August 1964 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

