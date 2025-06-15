One has been sadly lost, while the other is still going strong after many years.

This retro photo gallery takes you back to the noughties and nights out at Varsity bar and the Cavendish pub on West Street.

The Cavendish opened in 1997 at a former car hire shop and in the three decades since has established its reputation as one of Sheffield’s most popular nightspots.

Varsity bar closed in 2014 and later became Bar and Beyond, and Olivia’s Townhouse. The venue is set for a new lease of life as Cosy Joes.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you? What was the best place for a night out in the noughties?

1 . Looking back Debbie Mills, Victoria Gasston, Gemma Shaw and Alex Westran at Varsity bar, West Street, Sheffield, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Cher Permaul Photo Sales

2 . Smiles Louise Tolan, Victoria Bolten, Alice Tipton and Chloe Broster on a night out at Varsity bar, West Street, Sheffield, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Cher Permaul Photo Sales

3 . Noughties memories Lloyd, Graham, Matt, Pete, Richard and Paul pictured at Varsity bar, West Street, Sheffield, in 2004 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Cher Permaul Photo Sales