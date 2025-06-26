These photos take you back to the noughties, and unforgettable nights out at two of the most popular venues on one of Sheffield’s biggest party streets.

Night owls are seen painting the town red at Bar One and at the Interval, both on Glossop Road, in 2003 and 2004.

This retro photo gallery shows the warm embraces, big smiles and crazy antics as friends got together to make memories more than two decades ago.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you recognise in these pictures, and what do you think was the best bar, pub or nightclub in Sheffield during the noughties?

1 . Making memories Sally Jones, Sally Brightman and Kat Blair at Bar One, Glossop Road, Sheffield, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Jon Enoch Photo Sales

2 . Happy times Woody, Amy and Guy pictured on a night out at at Bar One on Glossop Road, Sheffield city centre, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Jon Enoch Photo Sales

3 . Looking back Angila and Kathryn at Bar One, Glossop Road, Sheffield city centre, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Jon Enoch Photo Sales