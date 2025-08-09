Sheffield retro: 27 photos taking you back to bustling suburb of Hillsborough in the 70s and 80s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 9th Aug 2025, 07:30 BST

It is one of Sheffield’s most sought-after suburbs, home to a thriving community and a range of popular indie shops, bars and restaurants.

These nostalgic photos take you back to Hillsborough in the 70s and 80s, showing how much things have changed.

Lost shops, restaurants and leisure facilities are pictured in this retro photo gallery.

Popular events of the day are also captured, including a huge concert in Hillsborough Park, many years before Tramlines was born, and the fondly remembered Sheffield Show.

The pictures show happier times at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium too, including some famous old players and managers.

Excitement over filming taking place for a new TV show, high spirits at a street party celebrating the Queen’s silver jubilee, and boys club members taking to the boxing ring are among the other memorable scenes from the 1970s and 1980s.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you? What was the best thing about Sheffield in the 70s and 80s? Let us know in the comments section.

Shopping in Hillsborough in 1982

1. 80s shops

Shopping in Hillsborough in 1982 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

People enjoying the music in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, during Sport Aid 88, a campaign for African Famine Relief

2. Sport Aid 88

People enjoying the music in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, during Sport Aid 88, a campaign for African Famine Relief | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The busy junction of Middlewood Road and Bradfield Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, pictured in October 1981

3. Middlewood Road

The busy junction of Middlewood Road and Bradfield Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, pictured in October 1981 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Ian Bailey at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium with Jack Charlton in August 1982

4. Welcome to Wednesday

Ian Bailey at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium with Jack Charlton in August 1982 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

