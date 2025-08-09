These nostalgic photos take you back to Hillsborough in the 70s and 80s, showing how much things have changed.

Lost shops, restaurants and leisure facilities are pictured in this retro photo gallery.

Popular events of the day are also captured, including a huge concert in Hillsborough Park, many years before Tramlines was born, and the fondly remembered Sheffield Show.

The pictures show happier times at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium too, including some famous old players and managers.

Excitement over filming taking place for a new TV show, high spirits at a street party celebrating the Queen’s silver jubilee, and boys club members taking to the boxing ring are among the other memorable scenes from the 1970s and 1980s.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you? What was the best thing about Sheffield in the 70s and 80s? Let us know in the comments section.

1 . 80s shops Shopping in Hillsborough in 1982

2 . Sport Aid 88 People enjoying the music in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, during Sport Aid 88, a campaign for African Famine Relief

3 . Middlewood Road The busy junction of Middlewood Road and Bradfield Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, pictured in October 1981