Sheffield retro: 23 nostalgic photos to bring back memories of growing up in the 1990s

Published 29th Jul 2025, 06:45 BST

If you grew up in the 90s, these pictures will take you back to the days of the Spice Girls, Push Pops, and Live and Kicking on TV.

This retro photo gallery shows children across Sheffield during the 1990s.

Youngsters are seen preparing for the popular Sheffield Children’s Festival, rehearsing for the Young World Concert at Sheffield Arena, and visiting the short-lived Sheffield City Airport.

Children are also shown at schools and parks around Sheffield, celebrating Christmas and Chinese New Year, raising money for good causes, and marking a special anniversary for the city.

A Sheffield United star and a boxing great feature alongside the youngsters in this trip down memory lane.

Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in these photos? How do you think growing up in the 90s compares to growing up today? Let us know in the comments section.

Pupils from Ecclesfield School set off on a 16km sponsored walk in October 1997

1. Ecclesfield School

Pupils from Ecclesfield School set off on a 16km sponsored walk in October 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell

Children from Greystones school pictured during swimming lessons at King Edwards Swimming Pool, on Clarkehouse Road, Sheffield, in 1997

2. Swimming lessons

Children from Greystones school pictured during swimming lessons at King Edwards Swimming Pool, on Clarkehouse Road, Sheffield, in 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell

Children pictured on Tuffold Close, Manor, Sheffield, where they said they wanted somewhere to do their homework in their community centre, in May 1999

3. Homework club

Children pictured on Tuffold Close, Manor, Sheffield, where they said they wanted somewhere to do their homework in their community centre, in May 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell

Children pictured at Sheffield Arena during rehearsals for the Young World Concert in 1999

4. Belting it out

Children pictured at Sheffield Arena during rehearsals for the Young World Concert in 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Mike Waistell

