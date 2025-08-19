But while the 70s were a tough time for many families, with high unemployment and soaring inflation, they were not as bad as many people remember them.

After all, how could a period when the Space Hopper became ubiquitous, sending children’s spirits soaring across the UK, really be that grim?

These memorable pictures taken across Sheffield in the early 70s show what life was really like back then.

They capture scenes across Sheffield, from the city centre to suburbs including Hillsborough, Dore and Page Hall, during 1970, 1971 and 1972.

Lost pubs, shops, swimming pools, hotels and other landmarks feature in this retro photo gallery, which is sure to bring memories flooding back.

What do you remember best about the early 1970s in Sheffield, and what do you miss most about those days?

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Elephant Inn Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, seen from Norfolk Street, in around 1970, showing the Elephant Inn | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Bowling alley C.B.C Bowl, Birley Moor Road, Frecheville, in April 1970. This was reportedly Sheffield's first ten-pin bowling alley. It was earmarked for closure in 1966, but public demand persuaded the owners to keep it open. | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Fashion store Ray Alan, gents' outfitters, Pinstone Street, Sheffield, in August 1970 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales