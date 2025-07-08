They were the days before you had to worry about jobs, mortgages and paying the bills.

This retro photo gallery shows children around Sheffield during the 90s, to bring back memories of growing up back then.

Youngsters are pictured at schools and nurseries, and enjoying themselves at festivals, parades and other events.

Award-winners, champion fundraisers and budding artists are among the children shown in these nostalgic images.

Popular teachers and headteachers from the time are pictured with their pupils too.

Can you spot yourself or any of your childhood friends in these photos?

What do you think was the best thing about growing up in the 90s? Let us know in the comments section.

1 . Toys Herdings Primary School pupils Carrie Dulley (6), Louise Stephens (9), Adam Dulley (7) and Keeley Hall (9) pictured in 1998 with some of the toys for the family service unit | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Roger Nadal Photo Sales

2 . Playgroup Cath Baker at the Highfield Playbase, Sheffield, with playgroup leader Michelle Pieprzak and children Michael McEwan, Eleanor Dowd, Shamsadeen Drury and James Zhonylun Liu, in 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Roger Nadal Photo Sales

3 . Great snap Polly Noble, and Sophia Stones, of the June Gill School of Dancing, pictured in 1999 at the Children's Hospital in Sheffield with a crocodile which has been donated to the Children's Appeal. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Roger Nadal Photo Sales