This retro photo gallery from the late 90s celebrates their wide-ranging achievements and their exceptional contribution to the city.

From Sheffield’s oldest woman to one of the youngest competitors, taking on people many times her age, they all stood out from the crowd.

The people pictured were not generally household names in the 90s, though they do include a boxing great and a comic star. But they all were, and in many cases still are, legends in their own communities.

An award-winning teacher, an athlete who bounced back after getting a liver transplant, the couple behind the best small hotel in the North, and a pioneering takeaway owner are just some of the remarkable characters featured.

This gallery of 90s greats also includes a war hero who aided the French resistance, a skilled driver who navigated Sheffield’s streets in one of the old bendy buses, and members of one of the city’s most famous social clubs.

Do you recognise any of the people pictured, and which other Sheffield community heroes from the 90s do you believe deserve a shout-out?

Star teacher Star Teachers award-winner Jenny Westby with some of her pupils at Fir Vale School, Sheffield, in 1999

Dial House Club, in Wisewood, Sheffield, where treasurer Ken Bell is seen with club member Irene Nowill, in October 1999

Peter and Maureen Cooke, owners of the Cooke House Hotel, in Fulwood, Sheffield, in 1999, after winning the RAC award for the best small hotel in the North.