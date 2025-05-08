From pub landlords to teachers, via sporting legends, this retro photo gallery salutes the men and women who kept the city ticking during the late 1980s.

Some had already achieved national stardom, some were on the road to glory and others were legends within their local communities.

They all played a vital part in Sheffield life at the time these pictures were taken, between 1987 and 1989, whether that was keeping the buses moving, educating the next generation or ensuring the beer flowed freely at the city’s most popular watering holes.

A young Chris Wilder and an even younger Naseem Hamed are seen before securing their places in Sheffield sporting history, while the then Blades manager Dave Bassett is pictured with the Liquorice Allsorts mascot Bertie Bassett.

While they and some of the other people featured have been showered with accolades over the years, the dedication to service shown by many of those in this gallery has gone unrewarded outside of the communities where they played such a big role.

Those local greats include a legendary figure from Sheffield’s retail history pictured writing a new chapter in his famous firm’s history, a leading councillor shown teaming up with pupils to bury a time capsule at their school, a top hairdresser seen clutching a well-deserved award, and much-loved restaurateurs raising a glass outside their popular venue.

How many of these Sheffield legends of yesteryear do you recognise?

1 . Life on the Manor Landlord 'Paddy' Moloney with happy customers at the Manor Hotel, Sheffield, in July 1989 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Fond farewell Pupils at Hinde House School in Sheffield wish headteacher Alan Hill good luck for the future as he retires after 25 years in July 1989 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Cheers Richard and Linda Horsfield at Parkes French restaurant, Hillsborough, Sheffield, in 1989 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales