It is one of Sheffield’s biggest estates, built in the 1920s and 30s to accommodate the city’s growing population.

Despite an occasionally troubled existence, including once being branded the ‘worst estate in Britain’, there is a strong sense of community - highlighted memorably in the 1987 TV documentary On The Manor, which made a star of local legend Troggy, among other characters.

These photos capture life on the Manor over more than half a century, from the late 40s, when it was still expanding, to the late 90s.

They show some of the local landmarks, including the old Manor Cinema, and the shops which have come and gone over the years.

They also show school life down the decades, popular pubs past and present, and some of the unforgettable characters who have knitted together the community.

A visit by the future king, Prince Charles, a fond farewell by pupils to a school stalwart, and young footballers teaming up with one of Sheffield’s sporting greats are just some of the memorable images featured in this retro photo gallery.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you of life on Sheffield’s Manor estate over the years? Let us know in the comments section.

Manor Top Shopping Precinct, City Road, Sheffield, in January 1976

1. 70s shops

Manor Top Shopping Precinct, City Road, Sheffield, in January 1976 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

City Road, Manor, Sheffield, seen from the junction of Prince of Wales Road/Ridgeway Road, looking towards Mansfield Road, in 1961. The Elm Tree pub is on the right, and the railing for Prince Edward Primary School is visible to the left.

2. 60s street scene

City Road, Manor, Sheffield, seen from the junction of Prince of Wales Road/Ridgeway Road, looking towards Mansfield Road, in 1961. The Elm Tree pub is on the right, and the railing for Prince Edward Primary School is visible to the left. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

A science lesson at Waltheof School, Beaumont Road North, Manor, Sheffield. The teacher at the back is believed to be TMr Curtois, and it is thought this photo was taken some time during the 60s.

3. In the classroom

A science lesson at Waltheof School, Beaumont Road North, Manor, Sheffield. The teacher at the back is believed to be TMr Curtois, and it is thought this photo was taken some time during the 60s. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

The Windsor public house, Southend Road, Manor Park, Sheffield, pictured some time during the 1960s or 70s

4. The Windsor

The Windsor public house, Southend Road, Manor Park, Sheffield, pictured some time during the 1960s or 70s | Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens/Picture Sheffield Photo: Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens/Picture Sheffield

