Sheffield retro: 22 atmospheric photos capturing the buzz at some of city's favourite noughties club nights

By Robert Cumber

Published 19th Jun 2025, 07:30 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 14:21 BST

Sweat-drenched clothes clinging to your skin, ears throbbing and the heady smell of beer and cheap aftershave filling your nostrils.

Yet these were among of the best days - or nights of your life - which you wouldn’t trade for anything in the world.

These photos take you back to some of the most popular club nights around Sheffield during the noughties - 2003 to be precise - catering for music lovers of all varieties, from drum and bass devotees to alternative fans.

This retro photo gallery shows clubbers at venues around the city centre then, including the much-missed Kingdom nightclub at Barker’s Pool.

Your memories of those nights may be a bit blurry, due to a combination of the alcohol consumed and the two-and-bit decades which have passed.

Thankfully, The Star’s photographer Jon Enoch was there to capture these great photos, bringing those unforgettable nights back into focus for you to enjoy all over again.

Do you remember going to any of these noughties club nights, and what do you think the best nightclub was in Sheffield back then?

Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Mark, Milly, Chris and Sara at the monthly club night Razor Stiletto, at DQ Bar, Fitzwilliam Street, in 2003

1. Good friends

Mark, Milly, Chris and Sara at the monthly club night Razor Stiletto, at DQ Bar, Fitzwilliam Street, in 2003 | Â©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Jon Enoch

Jenna and Carl at Club Zero, on Matilda Street, Sheffield, in 2003

2. Looking back

Jenna and Carl at Club Zero, on Matilda Street, Sheffield, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Jon Enoch

Jack, Leeann and Tom at The Tuesday Club, at the Foundry nightclub, Sheffield Students' Union, in 2003

3. Noughties fun

Jack, Leeann and Tom at The Tuesday Club, at the Foundry nightclub, Sheffield Students' Union, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Jon Enoch

Nicki and Janet at Kingdom nightclub, Barker's Pool, Sheffield city centre, in 2003

4. Great times

Nicki and Janet at Kingdom nightclub, Barker's Pool, Sheffield city centre, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Jon Enoch

News you can trust since 1887
