Yet these were among of the best days - or nights of your life - which you wouldn’t trade for anything in the world.

These photos take you back to some of the most popular club nights around Sheffield during the noughties - 2003 to be precise - catering for music lovers of all varieties, from drum and bass devotees to alternative fans.

This retro photo gallery shows clubbers at venues around the city centre then, including the much-missed Kingdom nightclub at Barker’s Pool.

Your memories of those nights may be a bit blurry, due to a combination of the alcohol consumed and the two-and-bit decades which have passed.

Thankfully, The Star’s photographer Jon Enoch was there to capture these great photos, bringing those unforgettable nights back into focus for you to enjoy all over again.

Do you remember going to any of these noughties club nights, and what do you think the best nightclub was in Sheffield back then?

1 . Good friends Mark, Milly, Chris and Sara at the monthly club night Razor Stiletto, at DQ Bar, Fitzwilliam Street, in 2003 | Â©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Jon Enoch Photo Sales

2 . Looking back Jenna and Carl at Club Zero, on Matilda Street, Sheffield, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Jon Enoch Photo Sales

3 . Noughties fun Jack, Leeann and Tom at The Tuesday Club, at the Foundry nightclub, Sheffield Students' Union, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Jon Enoch Photo Sales