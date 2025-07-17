Sheffield retro: 29 fantastic photos capturing 90s vibes across the city, including lost landmark in Pulp song

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 17th Jul 2025, 06:45 BST

With Oasis finally reunited and Pulp once again flying high in the charts, it feels like the 90s never ended.

These photos will help you forget the years of austerity, Covid and financial crashes that intervened and imagine you’re back in the late 90s - a time of hope, prosperity and great music, when our biggest concern was the millennium bug.

They capture life across Sheffield during the second half of the decade, including a memorable performance by homegrown rock legends Def Leppard, teenagers getting their first taste of clubbing, and play-off heartbreak for the Blades.

The final days of a Sheffield landmark, famously referenced in the Pulp anthem Disco 2000; young sword dancers learning their craft; and one of the city’s lost breweries feature too in this retro picture gallery.

Lottery winners, school celebrations, leisure centre fun and popular restaurants of the era are among the other evocative images, sure to bring back memories.

What do you miss most about the 90s? Let us know in the comments section.

Staff and pupils at Nether Green Infant School, Sheffield, celebrate with the Lord Mayor and Mayoress after recieving a glowing Ofsted report in 1999

1. Three cheers

Staff and pupils at Nether Green Infant School, Sheffield, celebrate with the Lord Mayor and Mayoress after recieving a glowing Ofsted report in 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
The new Wimpy beside the Fina petrol station on Penistone Road, Sheffield, in 1999

2. Wimpy

The new Wimpy beside the Fina petrol station on Penistone Road, Sheffield, in 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Steve Attwell and his other chef at Maria's restaurant, Crookes, Sheffield, in 1999

3. Maria's

Steve Attwell and his other chef at Maria's restaurant, Crookes, Sheffield, in 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
A teenage club night held at Sheffield's Corporation nightclub in July 1998

4. Young clubbers

A teenage club night held at Sheffield's Corporation nightclub in July 1998 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldNostalgiaMemoriesPhoto memoriesBoost
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice