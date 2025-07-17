These photos will help you forget the years of austerity, Covid and financial crashes that intervened and imagine you’re back in the late 90s - a time of hope, prosperity and great music, when our biggest concern was the millennium bug.
They capture life across Sheffield during the second half of the decade, including a memorable performance by homegrown rock legends Def Leppard, teenagers getting their first taste of clubbing, and play-off heartbreak for the Blades.
The final days of a Sheffield landmark, famously referenced in the Pulp anthem Disco 2000; young sword dancers learning their craft; and one of the city’s lost breweries feature too in this retro picture gallery.
Lottery winners, school celebrations, leisure centre fun and popular restaurants of the era are among the other evocative images, sure to bring back memories.
