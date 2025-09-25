Pablo Picasso is seen in the city for a global peace conference that was eventually scuppered by the Government of the day.

The World Peace Congress was due to take place in Sheffield in November 1950, and the celebrated artist was among the famous faces who arrived ready to take part.

But Clement Attlee’s Labour Government opposed the event, with the Prime Minister denouncing it as a ‘bogus forum of peace with the real aim of sabotaging national defence’.

A limit was placed on the number of foreign delegates, forcing the meeting to be shifted to Warsaw, in Poland.

As well as Picasso’s famous visit to the city, this retro photo gallery shows the room where the global conference was due to take place.

Nostalgic black-and-white photos also capture workers at the city’s steel factories, showing the processes used back then.

Elsewhere, a Nobel Prize-winner is pictured in the laboratory at Sheffield University, one of the world’s first semi-automated car washes, which still required 13 workers, is seen in action, and a new department store is shown taking shape in the city centre.

The inaugural journey through the third Woodhead Tunnel, linking Sheffield and Manchester, is also captured in this retro photo gallery, along with portraits of notable Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday players of the era.

Do you remember Sheffield in the 50s? How do you think life today compares to how it was back then?

Under construction The new Atkinson's department store building under construction, on The Moor, Sheffield, in 1959

Cutlery factory A worker at a Sheffield factory plates cutlery using a standard electric process in September 1955

At the grindstone An employee at a Sheffield factory finishes the prongs of a fork, already roughly cut by machinery, by grinding them on a thin wheel, in 1955