Steelworkers are pictured at factories across Sheffield in these atmospheric black-and-white images from a time when the industry dominated the city in a way it no longer does.

Sheffield is still a steel-making powerhouse, evidenced by the huge new £350 million Forgemasters works under construction near Meadowhall.

But long gone are the days when, in 1971, the UK’s steel industry directly employed 320,000 people - many of them working in Sheffield.

This retro photo gallery shows workers at factories around the city during the 1960s, when conditions could be brutal.

Sparks can be seen flying, and glowing hot metal is pictured pouring into moulds, as staff produce everything from giant parts for ships to garden tools.

As well as capturing the drama of the process, these photos also show the different steps that go into producing steel parts, including teeming, forging and rolling.

Did you or someone you know work in Sheffield’s steel industry during the 60s, and do you recognise any of the people pictured?

Dragline bucket Workers constructing a dragline bucket at Edgar Allen's steel foundry, Sheffield, in 1962. Dragline buckets are used in quarrying and for dredging. | Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd./Heritage Images/Getty Images

Bandsaw blades Giant bandsaw blades at Slack Sellers & Co, Sheffield, in 1963 | Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd./Heritage Images/Getty Images

Forge in action A forge in action at Edgar Allen's steel foundry, Sheffield, in 1963. Impression die forging pounds or presses metal between two dies (called tooling) that contain a precut profile of the part which is being manufactured. Parts weighing from a few ounces to 60,000 pounds can be made using this process. Some of the smaller parts are actually forged cold. | Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd./Heritage Images/Getty Images