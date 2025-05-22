Steelworkers are pictured at factories across Sheffield in these atmospheric black-and-white images from a time when the industry dominated the city in a way it no longer does.
Sheffield is still a steel-making powerhouse, evidenced by the huge new £350 million Forgemasters works under construction near Meadowhall.
But long gone are the days when, in 1971, the UK’s steel industry directly employed 320,000 people - many of them working in Sheffield.
This retro photo gallery shows workers at factories around the city during the 1960s, when conditions could be brutal.
Sparks can be seen flying, and glowing hot metal is pictured pouring into moulds, as staff produce everything from giant parts for ships to garden tools.
As well as capturing the drama of the process, these photos also show the different steps that go into producing steel parts, including teeming, forging and rolling.
Did you or someone you know work in Sheffield’s steel industry during the 60s, and do you recognise any of the people pictured?
