They are the beating heart of Sheffield where, away from the buzz of the city centre, tight-knit communities get on with everyday life.

These photos show life on Sheffield’s estates, from Parson Cross and Shiregreen to the Manor and Park Hill, as it was during the 1960s and 70s.

The evocative black and white images capture the gentle pleasures of estate life, from youngsters cycling past immaculately maintained lawns to a man and his dog resting beside a pretty pond as the reflection of the clock tower ripples in the water.

This retro photo gallery also shows the changes taking place around the city during the 60s and 70s, with a crane towering over a new housing block under construction.

Many of the housing estates were either newly constructed or being built at the time, and while they have changed considerably they are still home to thriving communities many years later.

Schools, pubs and shops can be seen, some of which have sadly been lost over the years, in these photos from estates including Jordanthorpe, Gleadless Valley, Greenhill, Firth Park and High Green.

Do these pictures bring back any memories for you?

Youngsters on the Batemoor estate, Sheffield, in 1967

1. Batemoor estate

Youngsters on the Batemoor estate, Sheffield, in 1967 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, in 1963, showing Blackstock Road, Bankwood Road and Plowright Way

2. Gleadless Valley

Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, in 1963, showing Blackstock Road, Bankwood Road and Plowright Way | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Park Hill Primary School, on Duke Street, Sheffield, in February 1993. It closed in 2006 due to falling pupil numbers and was demolished the following year.

3. Park Hill Primary

Park Hill Primary School, on Duke Street, Sheffield, in February 1993. It closed in 2006 due to falling pupil numbers and was demolished the following year. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Manor Top Shopping Precinct, City Road, Sheffield, in January 1976

4. Manor Top

Manor Top Shopping Precinct, City Road, Sheffield, in January 1976 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

