Published 8th Jun 2025, 07:30 BST

These nostalgic images show Sheffield at work and at play during the 60s.

They capture the outbreak of World Cup fever in the city, which hosted four matches during the 1966 tournament.

They depict Sheffield’s proud steel industry, but also the inner workings of a cannery and a whisky maker.

Workers are pictured on a night out at a popular bowling alley, and the shops, buses and cars of the day can be seen too.

You will also spot two of Sheffield’s most iconic lost landmarks in this retro photo gallery - one a towering beacon of the city’s industrial heritage, the other a subterranean meeting place celebrated in popular culture.

What do you miss most about Sheffield in the 60s?

The central bus station in Sheffield in August 1969

1. Bus station

The central bus station in Sheffield in August 1969 | Thompson/Fox Photos/Getty Images Photo: Thompson/Fox Photos/Getty Images

Silver Blades bowling alley, Sheffield, in 1965

2. Bowling

Silver Blades bowling alley, Sheffield, in 1965 | Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd/Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo: Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd/Heritage Images/Getty Images

The Tinsley Towers at Blackburn Meadows Power Station are pictured looming over the recently completed section of the M1 in Sheffield in 1968. The twin cooling towers, which were one of the area's most familiar landmarks, were demolished in 2008.

3. Tinsley Towers

The Tinsley Towers at Blackburn Meadows Power Station are pictured looming over the recently completed section of the M1 in Sheffield in 1968. The twin cooling towers, which were one of the area's most familiar landmarks, were demolished in 2008. | Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd./Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo: Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd./Heritage Images/Getty Images

Stacking crates of whisky ready for delivery after it has been blended and bottled at Wiley & Co, Sheffield, in 1960

4. Whisky galore

Stacking crates of whisky ready for delivery after it has been blended and bottled at Wiley & Co, Sheffield, in 1960 | Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd./Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo: Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd./Heritage Images/Getty Images

