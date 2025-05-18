These photos will bring back memories of epic nights out at some of Sheffield’s most popular clubs of the noughties.

Gatecrasher, The Republic, Bed and Niche are just some of the much-loved nightclubs of the era pictured in this retro photo gallery.

As well as clubbers strutting their stuff on the dance floor and embracing off it, they show a couple of famous visitors.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you, and what do you think was Sheffield’s best nightclub of the noughties?

1 . Birthday celebrations Joanna Quale, centre, celebrates her 20th birthday with the 'Ecclesall massive' at the newly opened Bed nightclub on London Road, Sheffield, in 2000 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Happy memories Beth and Alex at Gatecrasher, a night held monthly at The Republic nightclub in Sheffield city centre, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Republic Good times at Sheffield's Republic nightclub in April 2003 | Lewis Whyld Photo: Lewis Whyld Photo Sales