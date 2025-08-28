The face of Sheffield is seen changing as the city recovers from the devastation of the Great War, as it was then known, unaware of the fresh bloodshed that lay ahead.

The Sheffield pictured during the 1920s and 30s - a lost world of cobbled streets and gas lighting - is fast vanishing from living memory.

But there are pubs, schools and shops in this retro photo gallery which many people may remember, and a major housing estate is seen under construction.

The old back-to-back houses are shown being torn down to make way for more modern buildings, and famous streets, including Fargate, Division Street and Bramall Lane, are pictured as they looked a century ago.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Do you recognise any lost landmarks from your youth in these photos?

Bramall Lane Shops and back to back houses being demolished on Bramall Lane, Sheffield, near to the junction with Sheldon Street, in October 1938 | Picture Sheffield

Lamplighter A lamplighter with the last of Sheffield's hand-lit lamps, on Fulton Road, Walkley, in March 1933 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Netherthorpe Place Netherthorpe Place, Sheffield, looking towards the junction with Ellison Street, in May 1939. Businesses include Port Mahon Post Office, Herbert Savage butchers and Hazlewood's fruiterer | Picture Sheffield