Some of the city’s best-loved landmarks were constructed then, including the new-look Peace Gardens, the stunning Winter Garden, and the fountains outside Sheffield railway station.

But familiar landmarks came crashing down too, including the Tinsley Towers and, controversially, the old fire station on Wellington Street.

This retro photo gallery provides a snapshot of Sheffield as it looked during the noughties.

As well as lost pubs, restaurants and cafes, some of the most popular and best-known characters of the era are pictured.

Two well-known buildings are seen being demolished, while, elsewhere, firefighters battle a city centre blaze.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you of the noughties? What do you think of how Sheffield has changed since then?

1 . The Red House Mike Wild and Linda Greatorex outside their pub, The Red House, on Solly Street, Sheffield, ahead of a street party in June 2002

2 . Demolition The Firth Vickers building on Weedon Street, Sheffield, is demolished in 2005

3 . Ruby Lounge Neil Ciano and head chef Mark Hillyard at the Ruby Lounge, on Carver Street, Sheffield