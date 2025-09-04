Sheffield retro: 26 of the best photos taking you back to the noughties, including lost pubs and restaurants

The noughties were a time of major regeneration for Sheffield, as the city sought to bounce back from the decline of the steel industry.

Some of the city’s best-loved landmarks were constructed then, including the new-look Peace Gardens, the stunning Winter Garden, and the fountains outside Sheffield railway station.

But familiar landmarks came crashing down too, including the Tinsley Towers and, controversially, the old fire station on Wellington Street.

This retro photo gallery provides a snapshot of Sheffield as it looked during the noughties.

As well as lost pubs, restaurants and cafes, some of the most popular and best-known characters of the era are pictured.

Two well-known buildings are seen being demolished, while, elsewhere, firefighters battle a city centre blaze.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you of the noughties? What do you think of how Sheffield has changed since then?

Mike Wild and Linda Greatorex outside their pub, The Red House, on Solly Street, Sheffield, ahead of a street party in June 2002

1. The Red House

Mike Wild and Linda Greatorex outside their pub, The Red House, on Solly Street, Sheffield, ahead of a street party in June 2002 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Dean Atkins

The Firth Vickers building on Weedon Street, Sheffield, is demolished in 2005

2. Demolition

The Firth Vickers building on Weedon Street, Sheffield, is demolished in 2005 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Dean Atkins

Neil Ciano and head chef Mark Hillyard at the Ruby Lounge, on Carver Street, Sheffield

3. Ruby Lounge

Neil Ciano and head chef Mark Hillyard at the Ruby Lounge, on Carver Street, Sheffield | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Dean Atkins

Philip McKenna in the beer garden at his pub, The Rutland Arms, on Brown Street, Sheffield, in 2003

4. Rutland Arms

Philip McKenna in the beer garden at his pub, The Rutland Arms, on Brown Street, Sheffield, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Dean Atkins

