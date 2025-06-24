The beep of barcodes being scanned became a familiar sound at stores across the country, while huge supermarkets, out of town shopping centres, and burger bars were cropping up everywhere.

This retro photo gallery takes you back to the 1980s in Sheffield, showing some of the shops which were popular at the time - and the much-loved characters who ran them.

Among the stores featured are Sugg Sport, Redgates toy shop, Woolworths, Debenhams, Pulse records, Freeman, Hardy and Willis, and Wallis’s.

As well as big national chains, these pictures show many independent stores, both in Sheffield city centre and out in the suburbs, including Manor, Firth Park, Walkley and Hillsborough.

How many of the lost stores pictured do you remember, and what was your favourite place at which to shop in the 1980s?

1 . Orchard Street Orchard Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1980, showing Sally's Pantry, Sally's Tea and Coffee Shop, Alexander Bortner and John Nolan jewellery shops, and The Museum pub | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

2 . Sugg Sport Sugg Sport, on Castle Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1986, with Paul Waplington's Steelworker brick mural on the side of the building and a GT News kiosk in front | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Pulse Shops on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, in 1985, including Pulse, clothing, records and posters; Piccolo cafe; and The Nameless Restaurant | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales