Southey Green may not be Sheffield’s most affluent area, but it is a friendly neighbourhood with a tight-knit community.

These photos, capturing life on the popular estate during the 80s, 90s and noughties, prove it was ever so.

They show families gathered on the grass for a picnic, friends at the bingo hall, and schoolchildren dressed up to the nines for their prom night.

Lost shops and pubs, familiar landmarks, and some of the area’s many characters feature in this retro photo gallery, which is sure to bring memories flooding back for many people.

Atmospheric images show the joy of a night out at David’s Place, formerly the Ritz Cinema; the thrill of the skate park; and heartwarming scenes of neighbours coming together for a good cause.

A much-loved chip shop, butchers and greengrocers, a thriving social club, and the infamous Magnet pub are all pictured too.

The photos are taken from The Star's archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Do these pictures bring back any memories for you? Where do you think is the best place to live in Sheffield?

1 . Picnic Families enjoy a teddy bears' picnic at Longley School, Sheffield, in 1989

2 . 'Dryden Rascals' Sylvia South, of Dryden Avenue, Southey Green, with some of the 'Dryden Rascals' in 1999

3 . David's Place David's Place, formerly the Ritz Cinema, on Southey Green Road, in the late 80s