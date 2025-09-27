Sheffield retro: 26 nostalgic photos taking you back to the 80s, 90s and noughties in Southey Green

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 27th Sep 2025, 02:39 BST

It is a leafy suburb, where the fantastic green spaces and stunning views make it popular with dog-walkers and families.

Southey Green may not be Sheffield’s most affluent area, but it is a friendly neighbourhood with a tight-knit community.

These photos, capturing life on the popular estate during the 80s, 90s and noughties, prove it was ever so.

They show families gathered on the grass for a picnic, friends at the bingo hall, and schoolchildren dressed up to the nines for their prom night.

Lost shops and pubs, familiar landmarks, and some of the area’s many characters feature in this retro photo gallery, which is sure to bring memories flooding back for many people.

Atmospheric images show the joy of a night out at David’s Place, formerly the Ritz Cinema; the thrill of the skate park; and heartwarming scenes of neighbours coming together for a good cause.

A much-loved chip shop, butchers and greengrocers, a thriving social club, and the infamous Magnet pub are all pictured too.

The photos are taken from The Star's archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Do these pictures bring back any memories for you? Where do you think is the best place to live in Sheffield?

Families enjoy a teddy bears' picnic at Longley School, Sheffield, in 1989

1. Picnic

Families enjoy a teddy bears' picnic at Longley School, Sheffield, in 1989 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Sylvia South, of Dryden Avenue, Southey Green, with some of the 'Dryden Rascals' in 1999

2. 'Dryden Rascals'

Sylvia South, of Dryden Avenue, Southey Green, with some of the 'Dryden Rascals' in 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Barry Richardson

David's Place, formerly the Ritz Cinema, on Southey Green Road, in the late 80s

3. David's Place

David's Place, formerly the Ritz Cinema, on Southey Green Road, in the late 80s | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Bingo winners pictured outside David's Place, Ritz Social Club, Southey Green, before setting off on their holiday to Las Vegas. In the foreground are sisters Deborah Broad (left) and Victoria Nock

4. Winners

Bingo winners pictured outside David's Place, Ritz Social Club, Southey Green, before setting off on their holiday to Las Vegas. In the foreground are sisters Deborah Broad (left) and Victoria Nock | Sheffield Newspapers

