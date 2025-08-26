But for all your Wonderwalls, Live Forevers, and Champagne Supernovas, there’s one song which soars above them all - and a lucky audience in Sheffield were the first to hear it 30 years ago.

Noel, Liam and co debuted their undoubted masterpiece, Don’t Look Back in Anger, during an iconic show at Sheffield Arena on April 22, 1995.

It was their biggest gig to date, and one some might say cemented the band as true giants of rock and roll.

Sadly no photos exist in The Star’s archives of that seminal night in 1995, though there are plenty of the band’s barnstorming return two years later in 1997.

These photos, however, will take you back to 1995 in Sheffield, including another classic show at the Arena, and an appearance by some of the city’s homegrown rock legends.

The year was not just memorable for that gig by Oasis. The Supertram extension to Hillsborough was completed, the slopes at Ski Village were packed, and Sean Bean got to live out his fantasy by donning a Sheffield United kit during filming in the city for When Saturday Comes.

Elsewhere, as these photos also show, the Goodwin Fountain at the top of Fargate froze over, the Rolling Stones got Don Valley Stadium rocking, and the old Deepcar Station, which was once a stop on the Woodhead line between Sheffield and Manchester, was put up for sale.

This retro photo gallery also captures popular landlords and landladies of the time, celebrities from that era like Naseem Hamed and Marti Caine, pupils at schools around Sheffield, and lost shops including House of Fraser, Sugg Sport and Woolworths.

What do you remember best about the mid-90s in Sheffield?

