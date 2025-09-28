These photos capture life across Sheffield in 1994, which was also the year Friends first hit our screens and Jeff Bezos launched Amazon.

No lottery winners are pictured in this retro gallery, but there are plenty of winners in life.

Ecstatic revellers are shown lost in the rhythm at the opening of a new nightclub on Sheffield’s London Road, music legend Joe Cocker is seen relaxing at home, and homegrown funnyman Bobby Knutt is pictured helping a lucky youngster switch on the city’s Christmas lights.

As for actual winners, Zodiac from the hit TV show Gladiators is seen setting a new record as she leaps to glory in the pole vault at Sheffield’s old Don Valley Stadium.

This retro photo gallery also marks the end of an era, as Sheffield waves goodbye to two famous city landmarks. The fondly remembered Hole in the Road subway is seen being filled in to make way for the new Supertram network, while demolition is also underway at Millhouses Lido.

These photos capture a golden period for Sheffield boxing too, with stars including ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed and Johnny Nelson ruling the ring, under the tutelage of city legend Brendan Ingle.

Another sporting legend, Sheffield Wednesday’s Chris Waddle, is seen meeting young fans at a farm fair, and Queen Elizabeth II is shown around Sheffield Hallam University during her visit to the city.

This picture gallery also features some of the year’s more dramatic events, including a bus crash in Wincobank and the aftermath of an armed robbery at a casino on Ecclesall Road.

What are your memories of 1994, and how do you think life back then compares with today?

1 . Odeon Cinema The Odeon Cinema, on the corner of Burgess Street and Barker's Pool, Sheffield, pictured in January 1994, shortly before it closed, with Cole Brothers department store to the left

2 . Hole in the Road Sheffield's famous Hole in the Road at Castle Square is filled in with rubble from the demoliton of the Hyde Park flats in February 1994

3 . Music Factory Opening night at the Music Factory, London Road, Sheffield, on May 15, 1994