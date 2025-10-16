They show lost pubs, shops and restaurants around the city, which hold many fond memories for their former patrons, and a few which have survived the ravages of time.

This retro photo gallery also captures Sheffield’s famous Tinsley Towers before they were brought crashing down in 2008.

And it shows shops on Leopold Street and Orchard Street before Orchard Square shopping centre opened in 1987.

These nostalgic photos were captured by the local historian Ron Clayton, who has worked hard to preserve the city’s heritage and bring the past to life for new generations.

They are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

How many of the lost pubs, shops and restaurants pictured do you remember?

1 . Hare & Hounds The Hare & Hounds pub on Nursery Street, Sheffield, sometime in the 80s or 90s | Picture Sheffield/Ron Clayton

2 . Hungry Wolf The Hungry Wolf sandwich shop, on the corner of Albert Terrace Road and Infirmary Road, Neepsend, Sheffield, sometime during the 80s or 90s | Picture Sheffield/Ron Clayton

3 . Bliss Bliss women's clothing shop, on the corner of Canning Street and Division Street, Sheffield city centre, sometime during the 80s or 90s | Picture Sheffield/Ron Clayton