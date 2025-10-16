Sheffield retro: 19 nostalgic photos taking you back to the 80s and 90s, including lost pubs and shops

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 16th Oct 2025, 06:45 BST

These photos take you on a tour of Sheffield during the 80s and 90s.

They show lost pubs, shops and restaurants around the city, which hold many fond memories for their former patrons, and a few which have survived the ravages of time.

This retro photo gallery also captures Sheffield’s famous Tinsley Towers before they were brought crashing down in 2008.

And it shows shops on Leopold Street and Orchard Street before Orchard Square shopping centre opened in 1987.

These nostalgic photos were captured by the local historian Ron Clayton, who has worked hard to preserve the city’s heritage and bring the past to life for new generations.

They are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

How many of the lost pubs, shops and restaurants pictured do you remember?

The Hare & Hounds pub on Nursery Street, Sheffield, sometime in the 80s or 90s

1. Hare & Hounds

The Hare & Hounds pub on Nursery Street, Sheffield, sometime in the 80s or 90s | Picture Sheffield/Ron Clayton Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ron Clayton

The Hungry Wolf sandwich shop, on the corner of Albert Terrace Road and Infirmary Road, Neepsend, Sheffield, sometime during the 80s or 90s

2. Hungry Wolf

The Hungry Wolf sandwich shop, on the corner of Albert Terrace Road and Infirmary Road, Neepsend, Sheffield, sometime during the 80s or 90s | Picture Sheffield/Ron Clayton Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ron Clayton

Bliss women's clothing shop, on the corner of Canning Street and Division Street, Sheffield city centre, sometime during the 80s or 90s

3. Bliss

Bliss women's clothing shop, on the corner of Canning Street and Division Street, Sheffield city centre, sometime during the 80s or 90s | Picture Sheffield/Ron Clayton Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ron Clayton

Darlows Sports shop, on West Street, Sheffield, sometime between 1980 and 1999

4. Darlows

Darlows Sports shop, on West Street, Sheffield, sometime between 1980 and 1999 | Picture Sheffield/Ron Clayton Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ron Clayton

