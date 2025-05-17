This week, operators of The Leadmill announced that they had lost their appeal against an eviction notice, marking the final chapter of one of the city’s most famous venues.

They will now have to leave the building on Leadmill Road within three months after more than 40 years of drawing in revellers.

It first opened in 1980 as an arts venue in the city, and has hosted a succession of big name music stars since then.

Phil Mills who runs the business took over in 1994, turning it from a charity into a profit making business.

The building was bought in 2017 by The Electric Group, which runs a number of music venues, and has said the company wants to keep the building as a music venue.

The Leadmill said in its statement: “The Leadmill has played host to a generation of iconic acts including Def Leppard, Pulp, Arctic Monkeys, Coldplay, Oasis and countless more. We have also served as a community space for art, theatre, comedy and grassroots activism.

“Despite overwhelming public support, high-profile backing from artists and a hard fought campaign to save The Leadmill, the legal challenge was sadly unsuccessful. The decision allows our landlord to proceed with plans to take over the empty building and will result in the loss of over 70 jobs.

“This is a heartbreaking moment not just for our team but for the entire Sheffield community.”

Now we’re taking a moment to look back at all the good time enjoyed within what has proved to be one of the city’s cultural hotspots for generations.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Having fun Partygoers at the Leadmill in 2005 - picture courtesy of the Leadmill Photo: pics by Leadmill Photo Sales

2 . Sarah and Ben Sarah and Ben at The Leadmill in June 2003 Photo: Jon Enoch Photo Sales

3 . Southpaw Southpaw band members, Anthony Hall, James Clifton, Keith Jones and Wayne Harrison, all from Sheffield, hang out at the Leadmill on Saturday, November 3, 2001 Photo: Toby Williams Photo Sales

4 . Disbelief England v Brazil - Disbelief at the Leadmill as England go out of the World Cup, June 21, 2002 Photo: Roger Nadal Photo Sales