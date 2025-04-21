3 . Had a conversation with someone who claims to have been at the Arctic Monkeys' first ever gig

The Arctic Monkeys had their first ever gig at The Grapes on Trippet Lane back in 2003, but would also return to the beloved Sheffield pub to several times and also went on to perform at The Boardwalk over the next couple of years. Most people living in Sheffield will have had a conversation with someone who claims to have been there to see the Arctic Monkeys at their intimate inaugural performance. Is The Grapes really big enough to contain everyone who claims to have been present at that all important first gig? I'll leave that to you to decide... Photo: jpress