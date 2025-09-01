14 pictures recall Sheffield's cherished Hole in the Road, one of city's most celebrated lost landmarks

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 1st Sep 2025, 17:03 BST

When it comes to beloved old Sheffield landmarks, few compare in the minds of locals with the Hole in the Road.

Although the famous landmark, a huge open topped subway in the middle of a roundabout, has been gone for some 30 years, many still fondly remember it.

It was even the sentimental subject of a song by the Sheffield band the Everly Pregnant Brothers.

And here, you can take a look at 14 great pictures of what was a unique landmark in the city centre.

Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

Built in the late 1960s in an area that had seen major damage as a result of bombing during World War Two, the Hole in the Road was a sort of subterranean shopping space in the city centre.

Located at the junction of High Street, Arundel Gate and Angel Street, with the old C&A shop towering over it, the Hole in the Road had escalators taking pedestrians down under the roads and into what was effectively an underground space, with an open air section in the middle – the ‘hole’.

But it was filled in when plans were drawn up for the South Yorkshire Supertram, with the trams going over its site.

Take a look at the pictures below.

A busker in Sheffield's Hole in the Road in 1983

1. Busking

A busker in Sheffield's Hole in the Road in 1983 Photo: Nancy Fielder

Photo Sales
Sheffield's Hole in the Road subway is pictured here in 1969, two years after it was completed. It was a popular meeting place, most famous for the fish tank built into the wall. It was eventually filled in during 1994 to make way for the new Castle Square Supertram stop. Walsh's department store is visible in the background.

2. Hole in the Road

Sheffield's Hole in the Road subway is pictured here in 1969, two years after it was completed. It was a popular meeting place, most famous for the fish tank built into the wall. It was eventually filled in during 1994 to make way for the new Castle Square Supertram stop. Walsh's department store is visible in the background. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Christmas decorations in Sheffield's Hole in the Road subway, at Castle Square, in 1971, with Walsh's department store in the background

3. Hole in the Road

Christmas decorations in Sheffield's Hole in the Road subway, at Castle Square, in 1971, with Walsh's department store in the background | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Shoppers in the 'hole in the road' Castle Square subway, with the Peter Robinson fashion store and C&A visible in the background

4. Subway

Shoppers in the 'hole in the road' Castle Square subway, with the Peter Robinson fashion store and C&A visible in the background Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldSubwayC&ASpace
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice