Although the famous landmark, a huge open topped subway in the middle of a roundabout, has been gone for some 30 years, many still fondly remember it.

It was even the sentimental subject of a song by the Sheffield band the Everly Pregnant Brothers.

And here, you can take a look at 14 great pictures of what was a unique landmark in the city centre.

Built in the late 1960s in an area that had seen major damage as a result of bombing during World War Two, the Hole in the Road was a sort of subterranean shopping space in the city centre.

Located at the junction of High Street, Arundel Gate and Angel Street, with the old C&A shop towering over it, the Hole in the Road had escalators taking pedestrians down under the roads and into what was effectively an underground space, with an open air section in the middle – the ‘hole’.

But it was filled in when plans were drawn up for the South Yorkshire Supertram, with the trams going over its site.

Take a look at the pictures below.

Busking A busker in Sheffield's Hole in the Road in 1983

Hole in the Road Sheffield's Hole in the Road subway is pictured here in 1969, two years after it was completed. It was a popular meeting place, most famous for the fish tank built into the wall. It was eventually filled in during 1994 to make way for the new Castle Square Supertram stop. Walsh's department store is visible in the background.

Hole in the Road Christmas decorations in Sheffield's Hole in the Road subway, at Castle Square, in 1971, with Walsh's department store in the background