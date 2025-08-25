If you’re heading for the motorway, it’s one of the main routes out. Similar, if you’re coming back to Sheffield it can be a welcoming sight that shows you’re nearly home.
However, the Sheffield Parkway, that road which is so important to the city, has transformed massively over the years. And we have put together a fascinating gallery of pictures, largely from our own archives and also courtesy of Picture Sheffield, to show just how much it has changed, right back to the days when there was only one lane each way.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
It continues to change, and among the most recent changes have been those at the Rotherham end, where the junction with the M1 has been transformed with the arrival of a recently built service station.
Take a look at the pictures below and be surprised by just how just how much the road has changed over the years.