If you’re heading for the motorway, it’s one of the main routes out. Similar, if you’re coming back to Sheffield it can be a welcoming sight that shows you’re nearly home.

However, the Sheffield Parkway, that road which is so important to the city, has transformed massively over the years. And we have put together a fascinating gallery of pictures, largely from our own archives and also courtesy of Picture Sheffield, to show just how much it has changed, right back to the days when there was only one lane each way.

It continues to change, and among the most recent changes have been those at the Rotherham end, where the junction with the M1 has been transformed with the arrival of a recently built service station.

Take a look at the pictures below and be surprised by just how just how much the road has changed over the years.

1 . Park Square junction The Parkway's junction with Park Square, as it looked in October, 1977 complete with Morris Marinas and Ford Escorts.

2 . Construction This was how The Parkway looked during construction, back in August 1974. Here's the view looking towards Park Square and the city centre, taken from not far from what would now be Nunnery Square.

3 . Bernard Road If you'd been taking The Parkway out of Sheffield, the British Fuel Company would have been seen on Bernard Road.

4 . Handsworth roundabout Construction of the roundabout and fly-over at Handsworth, in June 1974, as work continued on the Sheffield Parkway: