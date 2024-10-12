Sheffield retro: Cheery photos, transformed into colour, show city schooldays in 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s

You never forget your schooldays!

We have taken a trip down memory lane to take a look back at what it was like going to school in Sheffield in the second half of the 20th century.

Back in those days, The Star took all its news photos in black and white. But the world outside was very much in colour.

So we have used technology to transform 18 of our old pictures into colour for the first time.

And you can see them all in the gallery below, which looks at many of the city’s schools as they were, using pictures from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

There are pictures looking back at school life in the city all the way from infant school, into the secondary schools, from the days of blackboards, and registers that teachers filled in with a pen.

Take a look and see how many of the activities you remember, in colour for the first time.

We have transformed old black and white pictures into colour using technology to breath new life into them

1. Transformed into colour

We have transformed old black and white pictures into colour using technology to breath new life into them | National World Photo: National World

Children playing at Nether Green Infant School, Stumperlowe Park Road, in February 1990. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield

2. Nether Green Infants

Children playing at Nether Green Infant School, Stumperlowe Park Road, in February 1990. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield

Road Safety visit from the Police with 'Bertie Beacon', Wadsley Bridge Infant and Junior School, Penistone Road North, in 1972. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield

3. Wadsley Bridge Infant and Juniors

Road Safety visit from the Police with 'Bertie Beacon', Wadsley Bridge Infant and Junior School, Penistone Road North, in 1972. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield

Dobcroft Middle School, Pinter Road, June 1972. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield

4. Dobcroft Middle School

Dobcroft Middle School, Pinter Road, June 1972. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield

