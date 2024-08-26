Today, many of the roads in that part of Sheffield are notable for their tram tracks and power cables. But if you go back to the 1980s and the early 1990s, those tracks were nowhere to be seen.
And areas including Gleadless Town End have also see much change, as the businesses and shops that line the roads all appear very different to how they did decades ago.
Some of the schools that the local youngsters once attended have since been demolished.
We have put together a gallery of 20 pictures to bring back the memories of that period of time in the area, showing many of the shops that are no longer there, or have changed beyond recognition, as well as people enjoying local activities.
Take a look and see just how much has changed and how much you remember.
Some of the pictures are from The Star’s own archives And some of the pictures are courtesy of Picture Sheffield
