Sheffield retro: 30 of the best photos taking you back to 1983, from Nipper buses to famous nightclub

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 19th Jun 2025, 06:45 BST

From the best-loved nightspots of the era to fun in the school yard, these photos capture life across Sheffield during 1983.

That was the year Nipper buses first hit the streets of Sheffield, and when huge crowds gathered to protest as Margaret Thatcher visited the city.

The lido at Millhouses Park was one of the city’s biggest attractions, The Moor underwent a major facelift and buskers enteratined shoppers in the Hole in the Road.

This retro photo gallery captures all this and more, including the much-missed Romeo’s and Juliet’s nightclub, lost shops such as Debenhams and Woolworths, and the Animals on stage at Sheffield City Hall.

The pictures also show some of the biggest characters of the day, from a groundbreaking bus driver and a popular milkman to the larger-than-life nightclub impresario Peter Stringfellow.

Do these photos bring back any memories of the 1980s for you?

Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Interior of the new Romeo room at Romeo's and Juliet's nightclub, Sheffield, in 1983

1. Romeo and Juliet's nightclub

Interior of the new Romeo room at Romeo's and Juliet's nightclub, Sheffield, in 1983 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Brick Trams on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in October 1983, with Quadrant Stationers, Woolworths and Debenhams among the shops visible

2. Brick Trams

Brick Trams on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in October 1983, with Quadrant Stationers, Woolworths and Debenhams among the shops visible | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Steptoe's Pub, in High Green, Sheffield, in May 1983

3. Steptoe's

Steptoe's Pub, in High Green, Sheffield, in May 1983 | Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Milkman Ernest Sheldon delivering milk in the Wincobank area of Sheffield in November 1983

4. Milkman

Milkman Ernest Sheldon delivering milk in the Wincobank area of Sheffield in November 1983 | Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldMemoriesPhoto memoriesNostalgiaBoost
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice