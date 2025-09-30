From football stars to brewery workers and hair stylists, these people made a huge contribution to city life in the last days of the 20th century.

Pub managers, restaurant workers, schoolteachers and some of the faces behind a legendary live music venue feature too in this slice of life from 1998 and 1999.

Children and young people from across Sheffield also feature prominently, from youngsters taking part in a sponsored swim to talented musicians and footballing pioneers.

Some unique toilet artwork, youngsters taking their first steps on the internet, and punters are among the nostalgic pictures in this retro photo gallery.

What are your best and worst memories of the 90s in Sheffield?

Farewell drink Wards brewery workers are pictured having a farewell drink at the Norfolk Arms, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in July 1999

Cavendish Pictured at the Cavendish pub, on West Street, Sheffield, in 1998, are Lindsay Fisher, Sean Holden, Lindsey Hara and Matthew Hounsley

On the move The start of the Star Challenge Run, at the Whirlow Hall Farm fayre, in September 1999