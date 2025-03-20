Sheffield retro 90s: 23 photos to take you back to 1997, including Michael Jackson concert

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 20th Mar 2025, 06:45 BST

It was the year Sheffield was thrust into the global spotlight as The Full Monty charmed cinemagoers.

Elsewhere, Michael Jackson thrilled fans at Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield City Airport opened and Sheffield United suffered heartbreak in the play offs at Wembley.

This retro photo gallery takes you on a trip down memory lane to Sheffield in 1997.

The nostalgic pictures also capture school life, Sheffield’s Peace Gardens before they changed forever, and crowds gathered for the big Christmas lights switch-on at Meadowhall.

You may remember the Players Cafe, seen here too, which was launched that year by two members of rock royalty and attracted some of the biggest stars of the day.

What are your favourite memories of 90s life in Sheffield, and which lost venues from that era do you miss most?

Sheffield's Peace Gardens in September 1997, with the town hall in the background and the 'egg box' extension to the right

1. Peace Gardens

Sheffield's Peace Gardens in September 1997, with the town hall in the background and the 'egg box' extension to the right | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium viewed from above in March 1997

2. Bramall Lane

Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium viewed from above in March 1997 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

The short-lived Sheffield City Airport pictured from above in June 1997

3. Airport

The short-lived Sheffield City Airport pictured from above in June 1997 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Betty Street, 50 years as a hairdresser in Heeley, cuts the hair of long-standing customer Carol Fitzakerley in 1997

4. Haircut 50

Betty Street, 50 years as a hairdresser in Heeley, cuts the hair of long-standing customer Carol Fitzakerley in 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

