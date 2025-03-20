Elsewhere, Michael Jackson thrilled fans at Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield City Airport opened and Sheffield United suffered heartbreak in the play offs at Wembley.

This retro photo gallery takes you on a trip down memory lane to Sheffield in 1997.

The nostalgic pictures also capture school life, Sheffield’s Peace Gardens before they changed forever, and crowds gathered for the big Christmas lights switch-on at Meadowhall.

You may remember the Players Cafe, seen here too, which was launched that year by two members of rock royalty and attracted some of the biggest stars of the day.

What are your favourite memories of 90s life in Sheffield, and which lost venues from that era do you miss most?

1 . Peace Gardens Sheffield's Peace Gardens in September 1997, with the town hall in the background and the 'egg box' extension to the right | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

2 . Bramall Lane Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium viewed from above in March 1997 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Airport The short-lived Sheffield City Airport pictured from above in June 1997 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales