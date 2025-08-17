Sheffield retro 70s: 21 photos remembering era of 2p buses, legendary nightclubs and 'Yorkshire Disneyland'

It was a great time to grow up in Sheffield.

Children could catch the bus anywhere in the city for just 2p, the famous Redgates toy store was living up to its Yorkshire Disneyland nickname, and when the sun shone you could cool off in Sheffield’s popular outdoor swimming pools.

If you were a little older, there were some brilliant nightclubs to choose from, including one which was the biggest in Europe when it opened.

We’re talking, of course, about the 1970s, and these pictures should help transport you back to those days, if you were lucky enough to be around then.

As well as all the above, this retro photo gallery captures two of Sheffield’s favourite lost landmarks, the last days of a forgotten railway station, and some of the city’s most popular shops of the 70s.

Do these nostalgic images bring back any memories for you? What do you think was the best thing about Sheffield in the 70s?

The opening of the Fiesta Club, Sheffield, on August 19, 1970. It was reportedly the largest nightclub in Europe at the time.

1. Fiesta

The opening of the Fiesta Club, Sheffield, on August 19, 1970. It was reportedly the largest nightclub in Europe at the time. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A Bendibus on Pinstone Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1979

2. Bendibus

A Bendibus on Pinstone Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1979 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Dave Allen, pictured pouring Champagne, opens Josephine's nightclub in Sheffield in 1976

3. Opening night

Dave Allen, pictured pouring Champagne, opens Josephine's nightclub in Sheffield in 1976 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Swimmers and sunbathers at Longley Swimming Pool, Sheffield, which was reopened to the public on June 12, 1975

4. Longley pool

Swimmers and sunbathers at Longley Swimming Pool, Sheffield, which was reopened to the public on June 12, 1975 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

