Children could catch the bus anywhere in the city for just 2p, the famous Redgates toy store was living up to its Yorkshire Disneyland nickname, and when the sun shone you could cool off in Sheffield’s popular outdoor swimming pools.

If you were a little older, there were some brilliant nightclubs to choose from, including one which was the biggest in Europe when it opened.

We’re talking, of course, about the 1970s, and these pictures should help transport you back to those days, if you were lucky enough to be around then.

As well as all the above, this retro photo gallery captures two of Sheffield’s favourite lost landmarks, the last days of a forgotten railway station, and some of the city’s most popular shops of the 70s.

Do these nostalgic images bring back any memories for you? What do you think was the best thing about Sheffield in the 70s?

1 . Fiesta The opening of the Fiesta Club, Sheffield, on August 19, 1970. It was reportedly the largest nightclub in Europe at the time.

2 . Bendibus A Bendibus on Pinstone Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1979

3 . Opening night Dave Allen, pictured pouring Champagne, opens Josephine's nightclub in Sheffield in 1976