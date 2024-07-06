They show pupils and teachers at Notre Dame School around the turn of the new millennium.

Pupils are pictured in their finery on prom night and embracing after opening their exam results in this retro gallery.

The victorious school football team, national science award winners and a visit by Ofsted also feature.

Students are also seen with famous musicians Javine and the band Feeder, with the latter taking part in a cookery class at the school.

Perhaps you will spot one of your old school friends in these pictures, or a favourite teacher.

1 . Prom night Pictured at Baldwins Omega Restaurant, where the Notre Dame Sixth Form prom was held, are Stephen Lang, Victoria Furniss, Gemma Grayhurst, Martyn Davies and Laura Surr

2 . Feeder The band Feeder join pupils at Notre Dame School taking part in cooking lessons in 2005. Seen with pupil Andrew Meadowcroft (left), who won the competition that led to the band being at the school, are (from left) session musician Dean and band members Taka, Grant and Mark

3 . All smiles Notre Dame School pupils Joel Murray, Michael Atkinson and Simon Wallace get their A-level results in 2007