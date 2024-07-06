Sheffield retro: 45 of the best photos of Notre Dame School in the 90s and noughties, including proms

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 6th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST

These photos will take you back to Sheffield school days in the 90s and noughties.

They show pupils and teachers at Notre Dame School around the turn of the new millennium.

Pupils are pictured in their finery on prom night and embracing after opening their exam results in this retro gallery.

The victorious school football team, national science award winners and a visit by Ofsted also feature.

Students are also seen with famous musicians Javine and the band Feeder, with the latter taking part in a cookery class at the school.

Perhaps you will spot one of your old school friends in these pictures, or a favourite teacher.

Pictured at Baldwins Omega Restaurant, where the Notre Dame Sixth Form prom was held, are Stephen Lang, Victoria Furniss, Gemma Grayhurst, Martyn Davies and Laura Surr

1. Prom night

Pictured at Baldwins Omega Restaurant, where the Notre Dame Sixth Form prom was held, are Stephen Lang, Victoria Furniss, Gemma Grayhurst, Martyn Davies and Laura Surr | Sheffield Newspapers LtdPhoto: Sheffield Newspapers

The band Feeder join pupils at Notre Dame School taking part in cooking lessons in 2005. Seen with pupil Andrew Meadowcroft (left), who won the competition that led to the band being at the school, are (from left) session musician Dean and band members Taka, Grant and Mark

2. Feeder

The band Feeder join pupils at Notre Dame School taking part in cooking lessons in 2005. Seen with pupil Andrew Meadowcroft (left), who won the competition that led to the band being at the school, are (from left) session musician Dean and band members Taka, Grant and Mark | Sheffield Newspapers LtdPhoto: Sheffield Newspapers

Notre Dame School pupils Joel Murray, Michael Atkinson and Simon Wallace get their A-level results in 2007

3. All smiles

Notre Dame School pupils Joel Murray, Michael Atkinson and Simon Wallace get their A-level results in 2007 | Sheffield Newspapers LtdPhoto: Sheffield Newspapers

James Glet on the environmental website at Notre Dame School in April 2007

4. Eco conscious

James Glet on the environmental website at Notre Dame School in April 2007 | Sheffield Newspapers LtdPhoto: Sheffield Newspapers

