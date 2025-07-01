These photos will transport you to 1968 in Sheffield, bringing back memories of lost shops, schools, leisure facilities and much more.

Do you remember shopping at Redgates, Pauldens department store or Walsh’s?

And did you and your family ever cool off in the lido at Millhouses Park or catch a film at Studio 7 cinema on the Wicker?

If you’re lucky, you may remember the Black Swan and the seminal performance there that year by Sheffield legend Joe Cocker.

You’ll almost certainly recall the popular Lord Mayor’s Parade, which attracted huge crowds each year; the Whit Sing events; and May Queens being crowned around the city.

These and other favourite places and events of the late 60s feature in this retro photo gallery, capturing the spirit of the era.

Do these nostalgic photos of Sheffield bring back any happy memories for you? We’d love to hear your favourite things about the late 60s if you want to comment below or email [email protected].

1 . 60s shops Shops at the junction of West Street and Glossop Road, Sheffield, in October 1968 | Sheffield Newspapers

2 . Underpass opening The opening of the Furnival Square underpass in October 1968 | Sheffield Newspapers

3 . Walsh's The childrenswear department at John Walsh department store, High Street, Sheffield, in 1968 | Picture Sheffield