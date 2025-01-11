But The Star was taking its pictures in those days in black and white.

However, now, over 40 years later, we have used technology to transform 38 of those pictures that we took all those years ago into colour, breathing new life into them.

It means you can now look at our gallery below and see what was happening in the city in the year, that started with Jim Callaghan as Prime Minster, in a whole new way!

They are sure to bring memories of Sheffield at that time flooding back

We think it has breathed new life into the pictures, which show everyday life in the city as well as exciting special events.

And if you had gone to see those films, back in 1979, the chances are it would have been Moonraker or Star Trek: The Motion Picture, as they were the big hits that year!

1 . Rock festival Rock Festival at Weston Park. 11 August 1979. Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Firefighter Station Officer Brian Fletcher pictured at the South Yorkshire Fire Brigade HQ in Division Street, Sheffield, July 16, 1979. Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Women's lib Womens Lib march in Sheffield in 1979 Byline: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

4 . School visit Pupils from Hucklow Middle school. Firth Park, visiting the Shepherds Wheel in Whiteley Woods, May 18th 1979. Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales