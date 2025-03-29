Houses which were considered slums were demolished and replaced with towering modern flats, which provided their own communities, complete with pubs embedded in their ground floors, and their own playgrounds and shopping areas.
All across the city, huge flats developments like Hyde Park, Kelvin, Park Hill and Norfolk Park sprang up, dominating the horizon, and providing their own communities. They planned communities in the sky, with wide walkways and their own facilities.
Initially popular, some of those tower blocks fell from favour amid reports of crime and anti-social behaviour.
Some of those flats have long gone. Kelvin Flats, near Infirmary Road, were demolished in the early 90s, while Norfolk Park flats were pulled down in the late 90s and early 2000s. Some of the Hyde Park complex has also gone.
But the flats at Hyde Park, Netherthorpe, and some in Herdings still remain, keeping their prominent place on the city skyline after refurbishments over the years.
We have put together a gallery of 30 photos, from our own archives and from Picture Sheffield, looking back at life on those high profile estates over the years, from the pubs and shops, to the playgrounds.
Take a look below and remember that era.
