From legendary pubs and nightclubs of the era, to pools and cinemas, the memorable images capture the city at play half a century ago.

TV greats Morecambe and Wise are pictured getting in on the act, outside Sheffield’s famous Fiesta nightclub, skaters are seen taking to the ice at Wire Mill Dam, and staff are shown preparing for the opening night at a major new club.

A dramatic water skiing performance, a go go dancing competition and students splashing around in the River Don during the Rag Boat Race are among the other arresting images in this retro photo gallery.

A joyous scene from the Sheffield Show in Hillsborough Park, and shots of youngsters at play in parks and on streets around the city also bring the 70s back to life in this trip down memory lane.

What are your favourite memories of days and nights out in Sheffield during the 1970s?

1 . Stone House The courtyard of the Stone House Pub, Church Street, Sheffield, in June 1971 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Anvil Cinema The Anvil Cinema, Charter Square, Sheffield, which opened as the Cineplex Three Screen Cinema in 1972 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . 70s pub Byards Leap pub, on Daresbury Drive, Sheffield, pictured in 1971 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales