These are the pubs where Sheffielders would slake their thirst and strike up a conversation during the 1960s.

There was a lot more choice back then, with over 75,000 pubs across the UK in 1960 compared with fewer than 50,000 today.

Some of the watering holes pictured in this retro photo gallery are still with us today but many have closed during the intervening years.

The pubs pictured include the Old Blue Bell and the Traveller’s Rest in Sheffield city centre, the Earl Grey on Ecclesall Road and the Brown Cow in Neepsend.

How many of these pubs do you remember?

1 . Albion The Albion pub and corner shop, at the corner of Brook Drive and Upper Allen Street, Netherthorpe, in June 1965 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Traveller's Rest The Traveller's Rest pub on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in March 1965. It was also known as Billy Lees after one of its landlords Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Red Lion The Red Lion pub, at the junction of Charles Street and Eyre Lane, Sheffield city centre, in April 1965. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales