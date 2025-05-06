There were no smartphones, social media or video games, but youngsters back then still knew how to have fun.

These nostalgic pictures show what it was like growing up on estates around Sheffield during the 60s.

They capture an era when health and safety was less of a factor when it came to playground design, and a concrete tube could provide hours of entertainment.

Children are seen playing amid the backdrop of the newly built Park Hill flats, the huge new estate in Gleadless Valley and in other neighbourhoods including Sharrow and Pitsmoor.

Street kickabouts, fun and games outside the pub, and trips to popular shops of the 60s in Sheffield city centre feature in this retro photo gallery.

The images are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield, with many taken by James Leslie Frederick Kellie.

What are your memories of Sheffield in the 1960s? Do you think it was a good time to grow up?

1 . Netherthorpe Children playing near Sheffield's Netherthorpe flats, on Brightmore Drive and Netherthorpe Road, in May 1967 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

2 . Sharrow Children explore the creepy-crawly themed Lansdowne playground, in Sharrow, Sheffield, in April 1966 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Pitsmoor Children Playing on Pye Bank Close in Pitsmoor, Sheffield, during the 1960s | Picture Sheffield/James Leslie Frederick Kellie Photo: Picture Sheffield/James Leslie Frederick Kellie Photo Sales