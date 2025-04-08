With temperatures warming up, youngsters and grown-ups alike are getting out and about and finding plenty to do in our well-loved green spaces, all over the city.
To celebrate, we have put together a gallery showing some of the best pictures of people making the most of the Sheffield parks back in the 70s and 80s - an era when we still boasted outdoor swimming pools and putting greens on the list of activities to do in those parks.
There are still some great activities available in the city’s parks, but take a look at our gallery and see some of the fantastic fun things we used to do in the parks years ago.
