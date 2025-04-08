Sheffield Retro: 22 joyous photos show happy times out in Sheffield's parks in 70s and 80s as weather warms up

Spring is here - and life is returning to Sheffield’s popular parks.

With temperatures warming up, youngsters and grown-ups alike are getting out and about and finding plenty to do in our well-loved green spaces, all over the city.

To celebrate, we have put together a gallery showing some of the best pictures of people making the most of the Sheffield parks back in the 70s and 80s - an era when we still boasted outdoor swimming pools and putting greens on the list of activities to do in those parks.

There are still some great activities available in the city’s parks, but take a look at our gallery and see some of the fantastic fun things we used to do in the parks years ago.

These youngsters had a go on the dry ski slope which was put in place at Meersbrook Park in 1971. Photo Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield

1. Dry skiing

These youngsters had a go on the dry ski slope which was put in place at Meersbrook Park in 1971. Photo Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield | Photo Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield Photo: Photo Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield

This picture shows people playing bowls at Bingham Park in 1972, in front of the pavilion. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers . Picture Sheffield

2. Bowls at Bingham Park

This picture shows people playing bowls at Bingham Park in 1972, in front of the pavilion. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers . Picture Sheffield | Sheffield Newspapers . Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers . Picture Sheffield

Bathers at Longley Park swimming pool, in Sheffield, on April 4, 1979

3. Longley Park swimming pool

Bathers at Longley Park swimming pool, in Sheffield, on April 4, 1979 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Youngsters in the paddling pool at Millhouses Park, Sheffield, in June 1973

4. Millhouses Park

Youngsters in the paddling pool at Millhouses Park, Sheffield, in June 1973 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

