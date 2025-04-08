With temperatures warming up, youngsters and grown-ups alike are getting out and about and finding plenty to do in our well-loved green spaces, all over the city.

To celebrate, we have put together a gallery showing some of the best pictures of people making the most of the Sheffield parks back in the 70s and 80s - an era when we still boasted outdoor swimming pools and putting greens on the list of activities to do in those parks.

There are still some great activities available in the city’s parks, but take a look at our gallery and see some of the fantastic fun things we used to do in the parks years ago.

🎞️ Did you enjoy this fond look back to the Sheffield in the past? Well, why don't you sign up to our free daily newsletter.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and even more retro stories looking back at Sheffield over the years, subscribe here 👉 https://www.thestar.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Dry skiing These youngsters had a go on the dry ski slope which was put in place at Meersbrook Park in 1971. Photo Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield | Photo Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield Photo: Photo Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Bowls at Bingham Park This picture shows people playing bowls at Bingham Park in 1972, in front of the pavilion. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers . Picture Sheffield | Sheffield Newspapers . Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers . Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Longley Park swimming pool Bathers at Longley Park swimming pool, in Sheffield, on April 4, 1979 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

4 . Millhouses Park Youngsters in the paddling pool at Millhouses Park, Sheffield, in June 1973 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales