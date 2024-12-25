Sheffield Retro: 22 happy pictures capture the magic of Santa's Grotto in Sheffield over last 50 years

Remember your first trip to Santa’s grotto in Sheffield?

Wherever it was, we have looked back at that popular tradition in this gallery of 22 pictures, looking back at Father Christmas in the city over the years.

Some of the pictures are from the city’s shops over the years, including popular venues like John Lewis, and the old Co-op on Castle Square, which for many years was the best known of the city’s grottos.

Others are from festive events held in Sheffield, where Father Christmas had set up his grotto for the day.

Wherever the grotto may have been, these photographs capture the magic moment of youngsters meeting Santa Claus.

Take a look at the pictures below - can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

Santa in the Grotto at Shooters Grove Primary School, Wood Lane, Stannington, with pupils Richard Nettleship aged 4 (left) and Connor Barber aged 4, in December 1999

1. Shooters Grove

Santa in the Grotto at Shooters Grove Primary School, Wood Lane, Stannington, with pupils Richard Nettleship aged 4 (left) and Connor Barber aged 4, in December 1999 Photo: Steve Ellis

Santa Claus at The Moor Grotto, in Sheffield, in December 1974

2. Santa on The Moor

Santa Claus at The Moor Grotto, in Sheffield, in December 1974 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Whirlow Hall Farm held its annual Christmas Fayre, with arts and crafts on sale, a farmer's market and santa's grotto. Our picture shows Alice McGhee, aged five, of Killamarsh, with Santa Alex Haynes and his helper Morgan Haynes.

3. Ho! Ho! Ho!

Whirlow Hall Farm held its annual Christmas Fayre, with arts and crafts on sale, a farmer's market and santa's grotto. Our picture shows Alice McGhee, aged five, of Killamarsh, with Santa Alex Haynes and his helper Morgan Haynes. Photo: STEVE TAYLOR

Dani Percival with Teddi Cubbins, two inside Santa's Grotto at the Christmas Market on Fargate. Picture: Andrew Roe

4. Fargate

Dani Percival with Teddi Cubbins, two inside Santa's Grotto at the Christmas Market on Fargate. Picture: Andrew Roe Photo: Andrew Roe

