Wherever it was, we have looked back at that popular tradition in this gallery of 22 pictures, looking back at Father Christmas in the city over the years.
Some of the pictures are from the city’s shops over the years, including popular venues like John Lewis, and the old Co-op on Castle Square, which for many years was the best known of the city’s grottos.
Others are from festive events held in Sheffield, where Father Christmas had set up his grotto for the day.
Wherever the grotto may have been, these photographs capture the magic moment of youngsters meeting Santa Claus.
Take a look at the pictures below - can you spot yourself or anyone you know?
