Some people argue that Sheffield city centre has never been the same since Meadowhall opened in 1990, while others like the recent developments and the new shops and food halls which have opened.

For many Sheffielders, however, the 1960s and 1970s were the heyday of shopping in Sheffield, when you had department stores like Cole Brothers, Cockaynes, Walsh’s, Roberts Brothers and Pauldens (later Debenhams).

These photos take you back to 60s and 70s Sheffield, showing some of the city’s most popular stores back then and streets bustling with shoppers.

The Moor, Haymarket, Dixon Street, Haymarket and The Wicker are just some of the thriving shopping streets pictured in this retro photo gallery.

Street scenes in the suburbs, including Crookes, Firth Park and Hillsborough, also feature in this trip down memory lane.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you? What was your favourite place to shop in Sheffield during the 60s and 70s?

1 . Haymarket Haymarket, Sheffield city centre, looking towards Castle Market, in July 1961, with True Form boot shop and Woolworth Cafeteria on the right | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Setts Market Shoppers looking for a bargain at Setts Open Air Market, on Exchange Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1974 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Sheaf Market An elevated view of Broad Street, Sheffield, and Sheaf Market (Rag an' Tag), with works in the background preparing for the construction of Park Square roundabout | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales