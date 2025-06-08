Sheffield retro: 19 beloved Sheffield institutions that are gone but not forgotten

Published 8th Jun 2025, 09:04 BST

From the legendary Fletchers Bakery van to the unforgettable Redgates toy shop, we take a look at 17 lost Sheffield institutions that are gone but not forgotten.

Have a look through our photo gallery and take a Sheffield trip back in time.

These pictures show 19 great Sheffield institutions which have been lost to Sheffield over the years. Photo: National World / Picture Sheffield

1. Lost institutions

The Fletchers Bakery shops and vans were once a familiar site all across Sheffield.

2. Fletchers Bakery

The Fletchers Bakery shops and vans were once a familiar site all across Sheffield. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Harrington's was a popular clothes stall on Castle Market for decades, before leaving in 2006. This picture shows the shirt department in 1987

3. Harringtons, Castle Market

Harrington's was a popular clothes stall on Castle Market for decades, before leaving in 2006. This picture shows the shirt department in 1987 Photo: Julia Armstrong

The UCI cinema at Crystal Peaks was Sheffield's first multiplex when it opened in the late 80s. Pictured is Alan Clark, who visited the venue over 2,000 times. Photo: Paul Chappells, National World

4. UCI Cinema, Crystal Peaks

The UCI cinema at Crystal Peaks was Sheffield's first multiplex when it opened in the late 80s. Pictured is Alan Clark, who visited the venue over 2,000 times. Photo: Paul Chappells, National World Photo: Paul Chappells

