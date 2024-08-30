Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These teachers meant everything to their students back in the day.

These 18 colourful pictures from The Star’s archive take a look back at some of Sheffield’s favourite teachers of the 90s.

Many are pictured with their pupils, so you may see more than a few familiar faces among the photos.

They include heartwarming moments like headteacher David King showing his new puils around Hunters Bar Junior School, and Stannington Infant School’s Valerie Jackson saying goodbye as she retired.

Were you one of these teachers, or one of their lucky pupils?