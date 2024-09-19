And that meant that photographers from The Star were often making visits to capture what was going on around the city.

It was a decade which featured a city education system struggling to cope with crumbling buildings, overcrowding, and freezing classrooms.

But there was also plenty of excitement as teachers made sure that their pupils got the best education they could provide.

These photos focus on schools - both primary and secondary - across Sheffield who were making the news headlines at the time. Is your school featured from back in the day?

1 . Wadsley Bridge Road safety visit from the Police with 'Bertie Beacon', Wadsley Bridge Infant and Junior School, Penistone Road North. Photo: Sheffield Newpapers | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newpapers Photo Sales

2 . Oakes Park Swimming instructions for children at Oakes Park School, Sheffield, in 1970, photographed by The Star in 1970 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Park High Boys from the Park High School, Tinsley, convert a 100 ton ex coal barge into a floating residential classroom on the Sheffield Canal at Attercliffe. Mr D Cliffe, science master, and Mr Roger Smith, head of the craft department, with the seven 4th year boys who are doing the conversion: Robert Hughes, Garry Mitchell, Paul Harris, David Henshaw, Martyn Howard, Paul James, David Rothwell, on the deck of the barge, May 1970. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Ashleigh School The Star visited Ashleigh School, Sheffield, in 1971, to take picture of dinner time at the school | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales