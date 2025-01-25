Back in those days, concrete surfaces were standard practice, and youngsters took their chances on those hard surfaces.
Slides went up high, and roundabouts went pretty quickly, getting plenty of speed up.
And cuts and bruises were often experienced by the youngsters playing on the equipment.
Today, health and safety standards have risen, and for most youngsters, soft surfaces are normal on their playgrounds nowadays,
Injuries are still not unheard of in play areas in Sheffield though, as the Star revealed this week.
We have put together a gallery of archive pictures showing some of the city’s popular playgrounds from those days before modern health and safety standards kicked in.
Take a look at the 17 pictures below from sites all across the city, and see how many of the pieces of classic playground equipment you remember!
