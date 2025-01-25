Sheffield Retro: 17 photos from 60s, 70s and 80s show playgrounds before health and safety kicked in

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 25th Jan 2025, 05:00 BST

Sheffield’s playgrounds have changed since the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Back in those days, concrete surfaces were standard practice, and youngsters took their chances on those hard surfaces.

Slides went up high, and roundabouts went pretty quickly, getting plenty of speed up.

And cuts and bruises were often experienced by the youngsters playing on the equipment.

Today, health and safety standards have risen, and for most youngsters, soft surfaces are normal on their playgrounds nowadays,

For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.

Injuries are still not unheard of in play areas in Sheffield though, as the Star revealed this week.

We have put together a gallery of archive pictures showing some of the city’s popular playgrounds from those days before modern health and safety standards kicked in.

Take a look at the 17 pictures below from sites all across the city, and see how many of the pieces of classic playground equipment you remember!

Forge Dam playground, April 26, 1982.

1. Forge Dam

Forge Dam playground, April 26, 1982. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The playground at Millhouses Park, on Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, in August 1993

2. The slide, Millhouses

The playground at Millhouses Park, on Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, in August 1993 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
A youngster gets high up on the swings at the playground on Ripon Street, Darnall, in 1968. Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. High swinging

A youngster gets high up on the swings at the playground on Ripon Street, Darnall, in 1968. Photo: Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Children pack onto a roundabout at Countess Road, playground, Sheffield, in 1962

4. Countess Road roundabout

Children pack onto a roundabout at Countess Road, playground, Sheffield, in 1962 | Â©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldYoungstersSurfaces
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice