Sheffield Retro: 17 beautiful photos to bring back fond memories of school dinners in Sheffield

Picture gallery brings back memories of school dinners in Sheffield with photos from the 1950s through to the 2010s

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 27th Apr 2024, 05:00 BST
Youngster tuck in at Arbourthorne Community Primary School, Eastern Avenue, Photo: Picture Sheffield

1. Tucking in

Youngster tuck in at Arbourthorne Community Primary School, Eastern Avenue, Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Portions being served in readiness for dinner at a Sheffield school in the 1950s Photo: Picture Sheffield

2. Serving up

Portions being served in readiness for dinner at a Sheffield school in the 1950s Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Dining room at Bradfield Secondary School, Kirk Edge Road, Worrall, 1957. Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. Bradfield

Dining room at Bradfield Secondary School, Kirk Edge Road, Worrall, 1957. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Lunch time at Carbrook County School, Attercliffe Common. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Carbrook

Lunch time at Carbrook County School, Attercliffe Common. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.