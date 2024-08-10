From the great boating lakes at Millhouses Park, and the now disused one at Crookes Valley Park, to trips along the canals and the River Don, the city has long made the most of the water that it has in and around.
We have taken a look through the archives to bring back some memories of those old boats and boating lakes that were such a popular attaction on hot summers days for residents over the generations.
Although some of the venues may no longer be an option for sailing, and the boats that operate on those that survive have changed, there are still places you can get in a boat boats in and around the city.
Have a look back through the photos below and see what memories they bring back.
How many of these venues have you enjoyed over the years?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.