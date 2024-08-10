Sheffield retro: 14 great pictures recall boating lakes from 60s to present, including Millhouses

For a landlocked city, Sheffield has loved its boats over the years.

From the great boating lakes at Millhouses Park, and the now disused one at Crookes Valley Park, to trips along the canals and the River Don, the city has long made the most of the water that it has in and around.

We have taken a look through the archives to bring back some memories of those old boats and boating lakes that were such a popular attaction on hot summers days for residents over the generations.

Although some of the venues may no longer be an option for sailing, and the boats that operate on those that survive have changed, there are still places you can get in a boat boats in and around the city.

Have a look back through the photos below and see what memories they bring back.

How many of these venues have you enjoyed over the years?

This picture shows youngsters using the paddle boats in Millhouses Park, in the 1960s. Photo: Picture Sheffield

This picture shows youngsters using the paddle boats in Millhouses Park, in the 1960s. Photo: Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Enjoying the boating lake at Millhouses Park, July 2006

Enjoying the boating lake at Millhouses Park, July 2006 Photo: Roger Nadal

A family trying out the new boats at Millhouses Park, as they are today

A family trying out the new boats at Millhouses Park, as they are today Photo: Scott Merrylees

The boating lake at Millhouses Park, Sheffield, in 1982

The boating lake at Millhouses Park, Sheffield, in 1982 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

